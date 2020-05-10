Ana Cheri Gets Flirty In Sheer Lingerie On A Bed

Ana Cheri has been posting many eye-catching updates to her Instagram feed lately and her newest update was no exception. She rocked a sexy, dark lingerie set and posed on top of a bed.

The model’s outfit included a sheer bra with a white base and black lace on top. It was see-through and her nipples peeked through, and it had an elaborate lace accent in the middle that called attention to her abs. The revealing top left her cleavage on display and she paired it with a matching, lacy thong and a black garter belt that she left unclipped.

Ana sat on a white bed on top of a fuzzy, black blanket. She placed her hands on either side of herself and posed with her knees together. She tilted her head to the side and smiled widely for the snap.

Furthermore, Ana wore her hair down in a heavy side part with tight curls that were brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her light highlights glowed in the lighting along with her rosy cheeks. Ana’s makeup application seemingly included long, dark lashes, shimmery dark purple accents on her lower lids, and silver eyeshadow. She also apparently rocked blush and glossy pink lipstick. Furthermore, she accessorized her look with small earrings and a charm necklace with small white charms and one, large circular charm in the center.

In the backdrop, it was possible to make out a gray, plush headboard and monochrome pillows. The walls were white and black in the room and the area above the bed was decorated with white, square pieces of art.

The share has garnered lots of attention in the first 15 minutes since it went live and it’s already received over 23,200 likes so far. Her followers also rushed to the comments section with a variety of messages.

“Yass girl!! Hopefully when this all ends I can stop by your gym, finally bought a new car hope you are doing well Ana,” raved a social media user.

Others responded to the question she posed in the caption.

“@anacheri Nothing just on Instagram, admiring your amazing smile! You made my night Ana!” gushed a second devotee.

“The prettiest,” declared a third supporter.

“Always perfect!!!” exclaimed another fan.

She also took to her Instagram page yesterday to share another risqué photo. That time, she rocked a dress that was entirely made out of netting and sparkling accents. She propped her knee and held onto the doorway with her hand as she censored her chest with her other hand.