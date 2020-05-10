Scott Disick Was Concerned About Kourtney Kardashian & Their Kids Traveling With Kim After Their Intense Fight

Scott Disick revealed he wasn’t completely comfortable with Kourtney Kardashian being around Kim Kardashian following their physical altercation.

On the April season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, watched as the two older sisters got violent with each other during filming back in November 2019. The fight took place at Khloe Kardashian’s home and began when Kourtney was upset by Kim questioning her work ethic. The two-part premiere showed the women slapping each other and running around Khloe’s house. In one clip, Kourtney also scratched Kim, which left her bleeding on her back and arms.

Following the fight, Kourtney took some time away from filming. Once she returned, she and Kim ended their drama and agreed to take their children to Armenia for the first time. As fans of Keeping Up will know, the sisters’ father, Robert Kardashian, Sr., was Armenian and they thought it would be nice if their kids saw a piece of their heritage.

While the trip was something both Kim and Kourtney were interested in, Disick voiced his concerns about them traveling together so soon after their brawl, per Us Weekly. In a bonus clip from the season, Disick, Kim and Khloe were discussing their upcoming trip. Kim shared how Kourt was attempting to make amends prior to the vacation. Disick said to them he wasn’t sure if it was best for them to be around each other with him and Kourtney’s children. The exes have three children together- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign,4 before they broke up in 2015.

“I’m trying to understand about Armenia because obviously it has to do with my children,” Disick shared with Kim and Khloe. “What do you think? Are you just gonna sit down one day prior and then get on a plane across the world?”

In the clip, Disick wasn’t the only one concerned about the fight. Kim’s friend, Shelli Azoff, was also worried about her safety after seeing photos from the ordeal.

“I can’t believe you guys actually got into a fistfight,” Azoff said via phone. “Kendall [Jenner] showed me the pictures of the scratches and I went, ‘Oh my God.'”

Back in April, Kim said she and Kourtney’s altercation was due to Kourtney’s ongoing issues filming KUWTK. Throughout the show’s 18 seasons, Kourtney has shared her frustration with having the cameras around every day. She revealed last year that she was stepping back from filming to focus on her lifestyle brand, Poosh. Kourtney said the show was taking a toll on her mental health.

Disick’s resurfaced comment comes days after it was revealed he briefly entered rehab. He went to All Point North Lodge in Colorado on April 28. One week later, Disick checked himself out after photos of him at the facility surfaced.