Lydia Farley Rocks A White Sports Bra And Skintight Black Leggings, Performs Vigorous Exercises

Barcelona-based American model Lydia Farley went online on Saturday evening and shared a workout video with her fans.

She sported a white sports bra from Adidas that perfectly hugged her curves. Not only that, but the risque ensemble drew viewers’ attention toward her small waist and sculpted abs. Lydia teamed the bra with a pair of stylish black gym leggings that featured mesh patches right above her knees. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup but used subtle shades in keeping with her style. She apparently applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a pink shade of lipstick, and finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows that had been groomed to perfection.

She wore her brunette tresses down and let them fall freely over her shoulders and back. In terms of accessories, Lydia opted for a silver ring in her right ring finger, while she wore her hairband in the wrist of the other hand. She also wore a sexy silver barbell in her belly button that made it hard to miss her taut stomach.

In the clip — which was sponsored by Redline Energy drink — Lydia could be seen performing some vigorous exercises. She could be seen sipping on the drink from a can after which she got into action. Lydia tied her hair, started jogging, performing jumping jacks and lunges. Apart from working out, she could also be seen twirling and showing off her amazing figure to wow her fans.

The video was filmed in her living room as some sofas could be seen in the background. In the caption, Lydia confessed that her high-intensity interval training (HIIT) was quite difficult. That apart, she asked her fans to follow the chief executive officer of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc.

Within eight hours of going live, the video racked up more than 35,000 views and above 7,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took to the comments section and posted 230-plus messages to praise Lydia for her amazing figure as well as her incredible stamina.

“Well, you definitely did an absolutely awesome job,” one of her fans commented on the clip.

“Amazing workout and Happy Saturday, Lydia. You look awesome!” another user chimed in.

“You’re truly an inspiration for so many people out there and literally all of your videos are always so amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

Lydia often posted her sexy workout photos and videos to show off her amazing figure and to inspire her fans. A while ago, she shared a set of hot snaps in which she could be seen rocking a stylish white sports bra that included a cut-out feature on the front. She paired the racy bra with a pair of navy blue leggings.