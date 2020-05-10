‘One Piece’ Chapter 979 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy On The Verge Of Ruining Straw Hat Pirates Alliance’s Plan

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the start of the raid of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance at Onigashima. By wearing the same outfit as the Beast Pirates, it became easier for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance to infiltrate the enemy’s territory without being noticed. However, it may only be a matter of time before Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, Big Mom Pirates and Emperor Charlotte Linlin, and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi learn about their presence at Onigashima.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 979 featured Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy arriving at the location of the banquet. Before they parted ways at the port, the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance were divided into groups. Kinemon and Denjiro led the Eastern and Western troops, respectively, while the Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law accompanied the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards – Ashura Doji, Raizo, Kawamatsu, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and Kiku – at the back of Onigashima.

The Straw Hat Pirates were supposed to be the last one to enter the Beast Pirates headquarters, but Luffy did no longer wait for them and headed to the banquet on his own. The main reason why Luffy decided to leave first was to stop Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid from getting into trouble and ruining their entire plan. Unfortunately, it seems like Luffy would be the one preventing the Straw Hat Pirates alliance from perfectly executing their strategy.

Upon reaching the banquet, the delicious foods quickly got Luffy’s attention. While he’s looking for Kid, a bucket of red bean soup was spilled over Luffy. The red bean soup reminded Luffy of his close friend Tama, one of the many citizens of the Land of Wano who was deprived of clean food and water. While Tama considered the red bean soup as “amazing food,” the Beast Pirates didn’t give it any importance and didn’t have any second thought about throwing it away.

Seeing the Beast Pirates waste food while Tama and the people of Okobore Town are suffering didn’t sit well for Luffy. Based on the expression of his face at the end of One Piece Chapter 979, it seems like Luffy is about to go on a rampage before his allies get into their respective positions. Luffy’s carelessness would undeniably be a major problem for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Once he beats the enemies in front of many people, it wouldn’t take long before Emperor Kaido, Emperor Big Mom, and Shogun Orochi know that they are already in Onigashima.

However, even before they docked at the port, Law already expected Luffy and Kid won’t act according to their plan. Law is actually planning to use them as baits to distract the enemies and help him and the others execute their main battle plan.