Iskra Lawrence Shares A Sweet Picture Of Her Newborn: ‘A Little Joy For Your Feed’

Body positivity model Iskra Lawrence shared two adorable new snaps of her newborn baby with her 4.6 million Instagram followers. The baby, whose name and gender have not been released to the public, is the first child for the Aerie ambassador and her boyfriend, music industry professional Philip Payne.

In the double picture update, Lawrence smiled at her newborn, who was snuggled up in a grey wrap-around snood. The first picture offered a shot of the baby’s voluminous black hair; the second gave a glimpse of the newborn’s cute profile.

Meanwhile, Lawrence glowed while holding her little one. The model’s blond locks looked as if they were left to a natural wavy style, and it appeared as if she wore the snood as her top so that she could easily feed her child if needed.

Lawrence’s makeup look was simple and fresh-faced, with what appeared to be a light brush of mascara and eyeliner. Her sole accessory was a gold necklace.

The setting for the two shots looked to be Lawrence’s living room, with inspirational posters that read “LOVE” and “the best is yet to come” serving as the background.

“A little joy for your feed… this lil bubba is 3 weeks old today,” Lawrence wrote to begin her caption.

The body positivity model then thanked fans for giving advice for how to treat a colicky baby, a concern she had previously mentioned in another post. Lawrence wrote that using probiotics, eliminating dairy from her diet, and better burping techniques had immensely helped her situation.

“I took ALLLL [your] incredible advice and it’s working… wish I could reply to you all individually – but please know we are SUPER grateful,” she wrote of the suggestions, adding a prayer hand emoji.

“Love to you all – what would we do without you… sending you all big cuddles,” she concluded, along with the lovestruck face.

Fans loved the adorable set of pictures, and awarded the upload close to 280,000 likes and nearly 1,800 comments.

“So beautiful congratulations you guys love you all,” gushed one user, along with a number of red heart emoji.

“Soooo happy for you babe,” proclaimed a second, along with the heart-eye face, sparkle, and red lip symbols.

“[Aw] my heart…you both are so precious,” raved a third, adding a sobbing face emoji and red heart.

“Oh my god… this is just so cute,” echoed a fourth, with the lovestruck face, pleading eyes emoji, and pink heart.

Lawrence is known for being open about her life, and recently shared an update of her “current reality” while posing in undergarments just two weeks after giving birth.