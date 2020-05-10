Kim Kardashian Wishes Son, Psalm West, A Happy First Birthday On Instagram: ‘You Complete Our Family’

Kim Kardashian left a touching birthday message for her and Kanye West‘s youngest son, Psalm West.

Psalm turned 1 year old on Saturday, May 9. To celebrate the occasion, Kim posted an adorable video of Psalm on her Instagram page. The black-and-white video shows Psalm on his bed at Kim and Kanye’s Los Angeles home. He is shown resting his head on one of his hands while wearing a black onesie. Several pillows and the baby’s teddy bear can be seen in the background. Psalm is already emulating his parents’ style, as he wears a small gold bracelet on one arm in the short clip.

In addition to the video, Kim posted a sweet caption for her son’s special day. She shared how much Psalm means to her, Kanye, and his siblings. Kim and Kanye welcomed Psalm in May of 2019.

“My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!!” Kim exclaimed. “Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm.”

Last year, Kim announced she was having her fourth child via surrogate. Psalm joins the other West children, North, 7, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2. After carrying North and Saint naturally, Kim shared that her doctor advised her not to carry children on her own.

Since Psalm was born, Kim has gushed about his behavior at home. She shared on Instagram in August that Psalm doesn’t have a problem sleeping and said he’s the most laid back out of all of her children, Us Weekly reports.

Kim documented many parts of her surrogacy journey with Psalm on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Fans watched as Kim prepared Psalm’s CBD-themed baby shower. The shower, which took place in April of 2019, was filled with several of Kim’s famous friends, per Us Weekly. Some of the celebrity guests included Winnie Harlow, Sia, Chrissy Teigen, and Paris Hilton.

Prior to Psalm entering into the world, Kim revealed that she and Kanye had a hard time finding the perfect name for their baby boy. Kim shared they originally wanted to use Kanye’s nickname, “Ye.” However, she shared that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, suggested a name that the couple couldn’t refuse.

“So we looked up every name in the bible that had ‘ye’ in it,” she said. “Kylie called at the last moment and said, ‘No. Psalm and Saint sound good together.'”

Kanye and Kim have been married since 2014. Since adding Psalm to the family, the couple have hinted at the possibility of having more children in the future. However, Kim said a fifth child is currently out of the question. She has spoken of her challenges of being at home with all four children while the family has been under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.