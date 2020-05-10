Paul Krugman Blasts Donald Trump, Republican Party: ‘We Are Ruled By Quitters’

In a series of tweets published on Saturday, award-winning economist Paul Krugman blasted President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, reports Raw Story.

Krugman criticized Trump and Republicans’ response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, describing them as “quitters.” The Nobel prize-winning economist amplified a post by Andy Slavitt, who ran the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for former President Barack Obama, writing that the United States “finally started to implement a real strategy to cope with Covid-19 — then Republicans just gave up.”

“We are ruled by quitters,” he noted, explaining that it is not only the response to the public health crisis that has been inadequate, but also the administration’s handling of the economy. After initially providing some economic relief to workers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Trump and allies have basically put a hold on policy,” Krugman wrote.

According to the economist, Republicans do not seem to have a coherent strategy to fight the unprecedented crises caused by COVID-19. Instead, despite the fact that the virus is still spreading, they appear to believe that the economy will rebound on its own once the country reopens. The actions Trump has taken amid the coronavirus pandemic also reflect his “deep psychological insecurity,” Krugman tweeted.

“All the evidence suggests that he has no faith in his own ability to make actual policy. That is, he’s deathly afraid of being called on to actually be a president, as opposed to playing one on TV. “

Krugman — who writes a column for The New York Times — concluded that Trump and Republicans’ inaction will have catastrophic consequences for the United States, in terms of both public health and the economy. “So we’re going to stumble into epidemiological and economic catastrophe,” he tweeted.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the economy will recover once the nation is open for business. During a White House meeting with congressional Republicans on Friday, he appeared to deflect blame on the Democratic Party, arguing that Democrats want the lockdowns to continue because a weak economy could help them win the November election.

According to a new report from The Washington Post, the president is indeed concerned about his re-election prospects. White House advisers told the publication that the commander-in-chief is “shell-shocked” by the fact that his popularity seems to be declining. Furthermore, the Trump campaign’s internal polls reportedly suggest that former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, is favored to win the 2020 presidential election.