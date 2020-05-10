Piers Morgan Admits He May Have Gone ‘Too Far’ In His Criticism Of Meghan Markle

Good Morning Britain co-anchor Piers Morgan has confessed that believes he may have taken things “too far” in his criticism of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The morning host has garnered attention for his censure of the duchess, accusing the former Suits actress of “ditching” her family.

“Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably,” Morgan admitted in a new interview with The Sunday Times that was covered by The Daily Mail.

“Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward?” Morgan continued.

“Absolutely,” he added.

Morgan also said that he believed that covering more important news, rather than royal gossip, helped bring his personality to its “best” version.

“That seems to galvanize my personality into the best possible place,” he said.

However, he also admitted the opposite was true as well.

“It’s times of relative peace, calm, quiet and dare I say boredom that might occasionally bring out the worst in me,” he claimed, explaining his continued commentary on the Sussexes.

“It’s probably not wise, if you’re a columnist, to make things too personal,” Morgan concluded.

That said, the journalist has claimed in the past that much of his dislike of Markle was rooted in the personal interactions he had experienced with the Los Angeles native. Though Morgan claimed that the pair were originally friends, he later accused Markle of social climbing after she reportedly “ghosted” him upon meeting Prince Harry.

“I’ve sadly come to the conclusion Meghan’s a selfish, ruthless social climber who’s spent her life using and dropping people, and is now doing it to the royals,” Morgan wrote in one particularly scathing op-ed on Markle after she and Prince Harry announced their plans to quit the royal family.

In another piece, he called the Sussexes “deluded clowns” and blamed Markle for the issues that had plagued the formerly royal couple since their engagement in 2017.

However, Morgan’s negative commentary soon became a controversy in itself, with many — particularly on social media — accusing the television personality of having an obsession on the duchess.

Why is Piers Morgan so obsessed with Harry and Meghan though? It needs to be investigated???? — Hamza (@_HMaal) January 13, 2020

Dear me, Piers Morgan is obsessed with Meghan, anyone know why? — Tom Lane (@VGNLane) November 13, 2019

Even British business magnate Lord Alan Sugar made a comment about Morgan’s continued attacks on the duchess.

Why don't you come clean @piersmorgan .Tell your followers what you have against Meghan. Fact is she blew you out. You groveled to take her to your pub once and since then she has not answered your grovelling calls. Had she acknowledged you it would be a different story. QED https://t.co/Y5ksJ2xDKx — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 10, 2020

That said, Morgan is not the only person to have offered opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The pair have been a lightning rod of controversy, especially after their bombshell decision to pursue financial independence and leave the British monarchy.

The two have since moved to Los Angeles and recently celebrated their son’s first birthday.