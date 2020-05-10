President Donald Trump Praises Dana White, UFC For Putting On Major Event Amid Pandemic

With President Donald Trump angling to reopen the American economy in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, state governments and corporations around the country are taking steps to reengage in commerce. The president has consistently indicated that a return to play for professional sports could be an important part of that equation; to that end, he offered words of congratulation to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and UFC President Dana White for holding a major event on Saturday.

As reported by USA Today/MMA Junkie, Trump appeared on the broadcast of the UFC 249 pre-show on ESPN in a pre-taped segment filmed outside of the Oval Office at the White House. In the video, the president praised White and the mixed martial arts organization for doing their part to bring professional sports back to the U.S.

“I want to congratulate Dana White and the UFC. They’re going to have a big match. We love it. We think it’s important – get the sports leagues back. Let’s play. We do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do, but we need sports. We want our sports back, and congratulations to Dana White and the UFC.”

White previously told TMZ that Trump would be watching UFC 249 closely as a possible “blueprint” for reopening the country at large. It should be noted that White and the president share a friendship, and the UFC boss previously spoke in support of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

UFC 249, which features a main event bout between UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former Interim Champion Tony Ferguson, was originally scheduled to take place in April at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, it was re-scheduled to May 9 in the wake of the pandemic and moved to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

It now holds the distinction of being the first major sporting event outside of professional wrestling to be held since the coronavirus outbreak forced leagues to suspend activity earlier this year. Trump had been pushing for pro sports’ return for some time and, as reported by Forbes, held a conference call with the commissioners and presidents of just about every major pro sports league in April, expressing to them his belief that their respective organizations would be able to resume competition sooner rather than later.

Although UFC 249 did happen on Saturday, there was some level of controversy heading into the event. As reported by The Inquisitr, video showed a coronavirus-infected Ronaldo Souza fist-bump White, who subsequently made contact with other fighters.