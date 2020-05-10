Kristina Schulman Sizzles In Green Bikini Top In New Instagram Pics

Kristina Schulman from Bachelor in Paradise tantalized her 760,000 Instagram followers today with a new photo series of herself in a green bikini top. She appeared to be having a blast and enjoying the sunny weather as she smiled widely in both snaps.

In the first photo, the reality TV star sat with her legs bent and her hands placed in front of her feet. She tugged down her hat with her right hand and it obscured most of her face, although her mouth was still visible.

Her tiny dark green bikini top had a classic cut and thin straps, and her pose left her cleavage showing. She wore a pair of mismatched black bikini bottoms and completed her look with a tan hat with a dark red brim.

She sat outside on a patio in front of palm trees and other foliage. The skies were light blue and covered in wispy clouds and she seemed to be soaking up the rays.

The second image revealed more of her look as she looked up at the camera and extended her right in front of herself. She wore her hair slicked back into a bun or ponytail and her makeup application appeared to include purple eyeshadow, blush, and light-colored lipstick. Her dark green manicure also peeked through and it was a perfect match with her swimsuit. Furthermore, Kristina accessorized with a short necklace, pearl earrings, and a couple of rings on her right hand.

The update has received over 21,300 likes so far with her devotees taking to the comments section to discuss her share.

“You are the cutest!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Man you are SO pretty,” declared a second admirer.

Others responded to the caption with one fan sharing their jokes.

“Why does the bike stand on one leg? Because it´s too tired,” they wrote.

“Loved socially distance running into you, beauty! Love that hat,” gushed an apparent acquaintance.

“It was such a nice surprise! Hope it happens soon again! And thank ya,” responded Kristina.

Although the beauty didn’t find love during her latest stint on Bachelor in Paradise, she still found herself in the middle of drama as she took a stance in support of Blake Horstmann following the Caelynn Miller-Keyes scandal. She did so by responding to Blake’s Instagram post when he explained his side of the story after the episodes began airing. Fans may remember that things got heated when it was revealed that Blake slept with Kristina and Caelynn within 24 hours.