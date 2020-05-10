Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Underboob In Cut-Out Tube Top

Amanda Trivizas has been sharing lots of sultry photos with her 807,000 Instagram followers as of late. And in her newest share, she flaunted her underboob in a tight, revealing top that was in zebra print.

The model stood facing the camera straight-on for the shot and posed outdoors. She rested her hands on the back of her head and left her elbows out to the sides. She gave a coy look with her lips parted and her eyes squinting slightly in the bright sunlight.

Her tube top fit her tightly and the horizontal cutout by her chest left her curves on full show. Moreover, its short cut allowed her to show off her toned abs. The tag revealed that the item was from PrettyLittleThing. She also sported a pair of white pants that had a low waistline that rested inches below her belly button.

Amanda wore her hair down in a side part and brushed some of her locks in front of her left shoulder. Her glamorous makeup application seemed to include dark pink eyeshadow, a white highlight below her brows, and plenty of blush. She also appeared to rock dark pink lipstick with a hint of liner.

Furthermore, the model accessorized her look with a pair of sparkling stud earrings and two necklaces. The shorter necklace was brown with a circular turquoise charm and the other one was so long that it fell between her cleavage and was obscured by her shirt.

She posed in front of green shrubbery and the bright sunlight lit up her skin and left it looking flawless.

The photographer, @films_la, was also given credit via a tag.

The sultry snap has been liked over 32,100 times so far and her followers sent their love in the comments section.

“Naaahhh!!! What!!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Freaking PERFECT,” declared a second fan.

“I’ve been in a bad mood all day and this just improved it drastically,” noted a third admirer.

“@amandatrivizas You’re Perfectly Gorgeous and especially with that tan,” raved another social media user.

Amanda previously posted another two-part update on April 29, that time putting her figure on show in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. In the first photo, the model sat up on her knees with her back facing the camera. She placed her hands on either side of her thighs and glanced to her right into the distance, and her pose left her sandy booty on display. Behind her was a rock formation and the blue skies were visible.