Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Toned Legs In Snug Gray Shorts For New Lower Body Workout

Ashleigh Jordan trained her legs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of snug gray shorts and a blue sports bra with cut-outs at the back, the fitness influencer started with a series of split squats. Standing on a coastline, she placed one foot on a large rock behind her and then bent her front knee. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions on each leg.

In the second clip of the series, Ashleigh assumed a wide leg stance and bent her knees before she jumped and landed in with her legs closer together. She called these sumo squat to narrow squat jumps and recommended doing three sets of 20 reps as well.

Ashleigh combined deep squats with side leg raises in the third video and then moved on to static lunge pulses. After three lunge repetitions, Ashley jumped. She recommended doing three sets of 10 repetitions.

In her caption, Ashleigh wrote that exercising on sand made the circuit a lot more challenging but added that they’re still effective if done indoors.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing, and over 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans called Ashleigh their fitness inspiration.

“So hard these days to keep pushing. But seeing your videos pop up I get on my workouts,” one fan wrote before adding a fits bump emoji to their comment.

“I like you Ashleigh and I like your style @ashleigh_jordan,” another person added.” you are my favorite human and model in the world.”

Others seemed intimidated by the apparent difficulty of Ashleigh’s sequence.

“My legs hurt from just watching,” a third Instagram user commented.

But there were some commenters who seemed excited to give the workout a try.

“Literally save all of your workouts,” a fourth commenter said. “Thank you!!!”

Ashleigh’s video series posted just before this one also focused on the lower body. In that post, she targetted the gluteus medius which she called the “side booty” in her caption. Her circuit included gliding side lunges, reverse froggers and abductions, in and out squats- and half-circle leg raises. Ashleigh used resistance bands during the workout but she informed fans that they could use their own bodyweight instead.

“If you do have a band, feel free to add it to any of the exercises for an extra challenge,” she wrote.

The post has been liked more than 55,000 times and over 400 Instagram users have commented on it since its upload.