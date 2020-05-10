CJ Sparxx Goes Braless In An Open White Top & Skimpy Panties On Instagram

CJ Sparxx sizzled in a barely-there ensemble for her most recent Instagram pics on Saturday night. The model showed some skin while serving up some sexy looks.

In the racy snaps, CJ looked smoking hot as she rocked a sheer blouse that she left open to expose her braless cleavage underneath. The garment fell off of her shoulders and also flaunted her flat tummy and toned abs in the process.

She added a pair of white panties to the outfit. The underwear clung tightly to CJ’s curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist. Her killer legs were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrist.

In the first photo, CJ stood in front of a large window with both of her hands in her hair. She pushed her hip to the side and sported a seductive expression on her face. In the second shot, she arched her back and tilted her head while grabbing her chest and caressing her face.

CJ wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part. She styled in strands in wild curls that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the post. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and soft pink eye shadow, as well as darkened brows. She seemingly complemented her facial features with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She looked to complete the application with light pink gloss on her full lips.

CJ’s 853,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snaps, clicking the like button more than 1,500 times within the first 20 minutes after its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 110 messages.

“Perfect,” one follower wrote.

“Very gorgeous,” remarked another.

“Get it girl! Lookin awesome!” a third social media user stated.

“Goddess love ur sexy body u are perfected u are smoking hot pure sexy eyes make heart jump out of it chest when I see u,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her enviable curves in revealing clothing for her online photos. She’s often seen in scanty bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a floral bikini on the beach. To date, that post has earned more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments.