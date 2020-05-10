Paris Hilton Wears Only Black String & Boots In Hot New Instagram Update

Paris Hilton took to her Instagram page today to share a risqué new Instagram update that’s seemingly much loved by her dedicated followers. She wore a revealing, barely-there outfit and went nude with black string that was wrapped around her body. The only other thing she wore was a pair of shiny black boots with pointed toes.

In the picture, the heiress sat with her feet together and her knees bent. Her hands were partially raised by her leg as she seemed to flip off the camera with one hand. It looked like Paris Photoshopped a picture of a Purell bottle in her hand, although her limbs were tied down with the black string. The string wrapped around her neck, her arms, and tied her hands together at her wrists. Plus, the string was tied around her legs and ended above her shoes.

Paris’ bright makeup application was hard to miss. In addition to what appeared to be shimmery, bright pink eyeshadow, dark liner on her lower lids, and glossy lipstick, she wore a matching pink manicure. Her hair was worn down in a heavy side part with pieces of her bangs curling up.

The backdrop was a pastel purple with clouds at the bottom and a pastel rainbow on the left side of the frame.

“You can stay at home and still be a hot b*tch,” it read at the top.

“That’s hot,” she added at the bottom.

The update was video clip and it has been watched over 120,200 times in the first 20 minutes since it went live. Her fans rushed to the comments section to leave these messages.

“Haha Now thats hot,” declared a social media user.

“Love you so much,” gushed a supporter.

“Yesss! I posted this is [sic] my stories a couple of weeks back We can all learn from Paris #parisforpresident,” raved a third admirer.

Others responded to her caption as she encouraged her fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We love quarantine queen,” wrote a fourth devotee.

Paris also tantalized her followers on April 30 with a throwback photo of herself in a bikini. She posed poolside in a pink swimsuit that had a strapless top with a lemon-shaped cutout in the middle. Her bottoms were matching and were low-waisted. The beauty also wore a pair of colorful heeled sandals and held a pool skimmer in her hands. It was dipped in the water and Paris glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face.