Paris Hilton Is Tied Up In Black Rope For Her Latest Instagram Update

Paris Hilton took to her Instagram page today to share a risqué new Instagram update that’s seemingly much loved by her dedicated followers. She went nude, tied up with a black rope that was wrapped around her body from her wrists to her ankles. The only thing she wore was a pair of shiny black boots with pointed toes.

In the picture, the heiress sat with her feet together and her knees bent. Her hands rested on her legs as she flipped off the camera with one hand. Paris added a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer to her other hand by way of Photoshop. Meanwhile, the black rope wrapped around her neck, her arms, and tied her hands together at her wrists.

Paris’ bright makeup application was hard to miss. In addition to what appeared to be shimmery, bright pink eyeshadow, Paris appeared to have dark liner on her lower lids. She topped off the look with glossy lips. Her hair was worn down in a heavy side part with pieces of her bangs curling up. The look was very Farrah Fawcett.

The backdrop was a pastel purple with clouds at the bottom and a pastel rainbow on the left side of the frame.

“You can stay at home and still be a hot b*tch,” it read at the top.

“That’s hot,” she added at the bottom, citing her most iconic phrase.

The post was watched more than 120,000 times in the first 20 minutes it was live. Paris’ fans rushed to the comments section to leave some supportive messages.

“Now thats hot,” declared a social media user.

“Love you so much,” gushed a supporter.

“Yesss! I posted this is [sic] my stories a couple of weeks back We can all learn from Paris #parisforpresident,” wrote a third admirer.

Others responded to her caption as she encouraged her fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We love quarantine queen,” a fourth devotee commented.

Paris tantalized her followers on April 30 with a throwback photo of herself in a bikini. She posed poolside in a pink swimsuit that had a strapless top with a lemon-shaped cutout in the middle. Her matching bottoms featured a low waist. The beauty also wore a pair of colorful heeled sandals and held a pool skimmer in her hands. It was dipped in the water and Paris glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face.