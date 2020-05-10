Demi Burnett Admits She Was Initially ‘Bummed’ When She Found Out ‘The Bachelor’ Was Colton Underwood

Demi Burnett was hoping the new 'Bachelor' would be Jason Tartick.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett is opening up regarding her disappointed feelings when she found out that the new Bachelor was going to be Colton Underwood. While she would ultimately fall for Underwood during her time on the show, he wasn’t her first pick in terms of men, according to Cosmopolitan.

Burnett, who recently made an appearance on Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo’s Coco Caliente podcast, was upfront and honest about her initial feelings regarding Underwood. It was not that she had any specific problem with him, but rather that she was hoping it would be someone else.

“At first, I didn’t know. I was kinda like—I hate to say that I was bummed about it, but I kinda was. I just wanted it to be anyone else,” she recalled upon getting the news of whom she was actually going to be dating when she came on the show as one of Underwood’s potential love interests.

The person whom Burnett really had her eye on was Jason Tartick. At the time, Tartick was one of the most talked about men in the Bachelor franchise. He had made his reality television debut during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. It was the 14th season of the show which premiered in 2018. Even though he was eliminated during week nine of the show, he was a fan favorite who gained the respect of many fans, including Burnett.

“I think at the time, I was probably like, ‘This guy Jason was, like, the hot commodity.’ I think that I wanted it to be him,” Burnett recalled of her feelings at the time.

Even though Burnett was initially not thrilled regarding Underwood being picked as The Bachelor, she is quite fond of him now.

“I love Colton. He’s a great guy,” she clarified regarding what she thinks of Underwood today.

Burnett would ultimately fall hard for Underwood and expressed her feelings of love for him on the show. Unfortunately, he did not feel the same and sent her home during week six. He would ultimately choose Cassie Randolph whom he is still dating.

Everything ended up working out well for everyone involved. Tartick is currently in a happy relationship with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Meanwhile, Burnett is currently in a relationship with a new man, a musician named Slater Davis.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Burnett and Davis have spent quarantine together in California with his family and have grown closer than ever.