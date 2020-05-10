Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A Tight Floral Dress

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her killer curves in a figure-hugging floral dress. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn pieces from that particular brand many times before on her Instagram page, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of her latest post.

Ashley didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be outdoors with a series of white walls behind her. The simple backdrop provided the perfect opportunity for Ashley’s dress to truly pop. The look featured a dark navy background and delicate floral pattern, and had a straight neckline that showcased just a hint of cleavage.

Thin straps stretched over Ashley’s shoulders, with a tie detail in the front. The garment clung to every inch of her curvaceous physique, hugging her ample assets before nipping in at her waist and then flaring back out over her hips. The dress came to just below her knee, but it featured a slit in the front that revealed a bit of extra skin.

Ashley also added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including a pair of large black sunglasses and a floppy sun hat. She posed with both hands on her waist as she gazed off into the distance, looking regal and ready for the summer weather.

Ashley’s sun-kissed skin glowed in the sunshine, and she appeared to have kept her beauty look simple. She looked as thought she had a nude gloss on her lips, with just a hint of sheen to accentuate her plump pout. She pursed her lips slightly as she posed for the sexy snap, and paired the gorgeous shot with a cheeky caption.

Her followers absolutely loved the Instagram update, and the post racked up over 4,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 47 comments within the same time span.

“Looking very gorgeous Ashley!” one follower commented.

“Trust me. You don’t need no bra. We won’t mind,” another fan said, referencing Ashley’s caption.

“Looking very pretty in that dress!” one follower added.

“Beautiful lady,” another fan said, followed by a trio of emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley thrilled her followers with an insanely sexy snap that left little to the imagination. She wore a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms and a white blouse as she emerged from a hot tub. Her white shirt was completely soaked and plastered to her generous curves, making for a smoking hot shot.