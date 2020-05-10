Katya Henry Flaunts Curvy Bod In Black Bikini At The Ocean

Katya Henry took to her Instagram feed today to share a new, two-part photo series of herself enjoying the beach. She was photographed rocking a black bikini and a straw hat with a small brim, and her curvy figure was on full show.

In the first photo, the model stood facing the camera and popped her left hip. She appeared to have been in the middle of adjusting her hat, as her right hand was on the top of her head and her other hand was raised into the air. Katya closed her eyes and had a hint of a smile on her face. Her makeup application was hard to discern, but it seemed to include pink lipstick. She also wore her hair down and some of her locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder.

Her tiny dark bikini top was so small that her underboob was visible, and it had a small logo on the front left. Her matching bottoms had thick straps that rested high on her hips.

Behind her was a small stretch of beach and beyond that was the ocean. The skies were completely clear, and the sun shone on her from behind her.

In the second photo, Katya stood with her back facing the camera with her bare booty showing. She placed her hands in front of her and glanced over her shoulder. She wore her sunglasses and her tattoo on her right hip was visible that read “blessed.” The glasses had large, circular lenses and gold hardware.

The update has been liked over 165,300 times with many of her devotees showering her with compliments in the comments section.

“You bring summer to life,” gushed a supporter.

“WOW….you just stunned me beyond limits,” declared a second devotee.

Others talked about her relationship status that she apparently discussed yesterday.

“Why did u get a man im upset,” wrote a third admirer.

“Even though you broke my heart, I still got love for you,” wrote a fourth social media user.

The model took to the platform on April 30 with another snap that showcased her derrière. That time, she was photographed indoors in front of a bed. Instead of swimwear, she rocked a casual look that included a tight, long-sleeved crop top and light denim. She stood with her back facing the camera and held a water bottle in her right hand. She glanced over her right shoulder into the distance and wore her hair down in luxurious curls.