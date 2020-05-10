Lauren Drain Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini In Baja California Sur

Lauren Drain flaunted her sexy figure in a black and red bikini that hardly left anything to the imagination. The photo was added to her feed an hour ago and it hasn’t taken long for fans to give it the credit that it deserves.

The photo captured “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” posing on a beach. It appeared to be a throwback shot, which was taken in Baja California Sur, Mexico, as the geotag indicated. Drain was all smiles, staring into the camera while waves crashed behind her back. Sunlight spilled over her shoulders, and it looked like it was the perfect day. In the caption, Drain urged fans to join her summer program and proved that she’d seen incredible results by showing off her ripped body in a tiny bikini.

The sexy top boasted a deep red color with a small amount of lace detailing on its cups. The garment was hardly enough to contain her chest and Drain’s cleavage was in full view for her captivated audience. Her suit had spaghetti strap sleeves that tied around her neck in a halterneck-style and she added a pair of bottoms that were equally as scandalous.

Like her top, the piece did more showing than it did covering. The tiny bottoms had double straps on the sides that rode low on her hips, exposing some of her trim midsection and chiseled abs. The front of the suit was constructed primarily of black lace and covered only what was necessary. Meanwhile, Drain’s muscular thighs were also on display for the camera.

She added a few accessories to her beachside look, which included dripping silver earrings and a bold necklace to match. She wore a pair of black shades on the top of her head while she styled her long, blond tresses on both sides of her shoulders. Drain appeared to have a small amount of glam on which looked like it included eyeliner, mascara, and a light pink lipstick.

The photo has earned plenty of praise from her fans so far in the form of 8,000 likes and 78 comments in only an hour. Some of the former RN’s fans commented on the post to rave over her body while many others let her know that they would be joining the program.

“Always so amazing looking,” one fan gushed with a trio of heart-eye emoji.

“Yep You’re still hot!!” a second social media user commented.

“Is the summer program modified for at-home workouts? I have a home gym with a squat rack but no access to things like leg press” one more follower asked.