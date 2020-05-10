Gabi Castrovinci Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In A Printed Bikini

Former WWE Tough Enough contestant Gabi Castrovinci took to her Instagram page on Saturday and posted a set of hot bikini pics to tease her 1.1 million fans.

She wore a triangular two-piece from Baysun Clothing that featured a light blue base and a multi-colored, tie-dye pattern. The bikini boasted a plunging neckline with a thin string across her chest, one that enabled her to show off ample cleavage. She teamed her bikini top with matching string bottoms that made it hard to miss her taut stomach and sexy thighs. To infuse style and sexiness, she also loosely wrapped a dark blue floral sarong around her forearms.

She accessorized with a brown bucket hat, a dainty blue-stone encrusted pendant that rested at the base of her throat, and a blue crystal ring. She also wore a silver barbell on her belly button to pull off a very sexy look.

In terms of makeup, she kept it simple and opted for subtle shades in accordance with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She appeared to have applied a dewy foundation that rendered her skin a flawless, illuminating finish. She wore a nude lipstick, opted for lined eyes, and apparently finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. Gabi wore her brunette tresses in a braid and cascaded it over her left shoulder.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Sunset Beach in Treasure Island. In the caption, she revealed that her beautiful ring, which was from Sea Wave Diamonds, was gifted to her on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

To the excitement of her fans, Gabi shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she could be seen sitting on a rock with her legs slightly spread apart. She tugged at the strap of her bikini top, tilted her head, flashed a smile, and gazed right at the camera. In the second one — which was a long-shot image, Gabi stood against the background of the ocean, tugged at the straps of her bikini bottoms, and flashed a smile to strike a pose.

Within three hours of posting, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered almost 4,000 likes. Many of her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted several messages in which they praised Gabi for her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Love the smile. Never hide it,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are the most beautiful thing my eyes have seen in the world. I like you so much,” another user chimed in.

The snap was also liked by several other models and IG influencers, including Bianca Taylor and Felipe Franco.