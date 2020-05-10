Alexandra Cane Gets Flirty In Tugged Down Shorts In New Selfie

Alexandra Cane has posted three new selfies to her Instagram page since a few days ago, and in her most recent share, she showed off her flirty side. She posed in a bedroom and wore what appeared to be an all-gray outfit.

In the snap, the model stood with her hip hopped and one leg propped out in front. She sported a crop t-shirt with lettering in the front and a pair of athletic shorts. The tie strings were undone and the sides were decorated with a white stripe with the clothing’s brand name. Alexandra also rocked a pair of high, gray socks.

She held her phone in one hand and tugged down her shorts with her other hand. From the pose she struck, it didn’t look like she wore any bottoms although they may have been low-waisted. Either way, her toned figure was on full display and her ripped abs were particularly prominent.

Alexandra glanced to her right into the distance with a pouty smile on her face. She wore her hair slicked back into a loose low bun, and left some of her short locks out to frame the side of her face. Her makeup application seemed to include lots of blush and dark pink lipstick.

Furthermore, she accessorized with a few pieces of jewelry, including a pair of earrings and a couple of bracelets on her wrist.

Behind her was a plush bed with a cream-toned headboard and white sheets. She stood next to a small wooden side table with a book and a green plant on top.

The post has been liked over 52,500 times so far with her many admirers leaving compliments in the comments section.

Many people responded to her question in the caption.

“Unreal… my arms and back are KILLING from yesterday’s workout! Worth it though,” exclaimed a social media user.

“Malted milk biscuits with a cuppa This is why I don’t have a body like yours x,” joked a second supporter.

“Deciding between a vegan sausage & scrambled egg or fruit bowl with raspberries, blueberries & grapes!!” wrote a third devotee.

“OMG LOOK AT YOUUUU,” raved another follower.

Alexandra also took to her Instagram page on April 3 to showcase her figure, although that time, the photo was from a professional shoot. She rocked a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination, and it consisted of a tiny top that didn’t cover her underboob. Her bottoms had a tiny piece of fabric in the front with high straps that rested high on her hips. She posed in front of a lush green, tropical backdrop.