Tyler Cameron Wants Clare Crawley And His Best Friend Matt James To Work Their Drama Out

Matt James is expected to be on Clare Crawley's season of 'The Bachelorette' but she does not think he is going on the show for the right reason.

Tyler Cameron is finally speaking out on the recent drama between current Bachelorette Clare Crawley and his own best friend Matt James. James was expected to be a contestant on Crawley’s upcoming season but she doesn’t think he is going on the show for the right reasons. Cameron wants the pair to talk and work their drama out, according to Cosmopolitan.

Even though Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Bachelor in Paradise has been cancelled altogether, there has still been plenty of drama surrounding the franchise. The drama began when Crawley indirectly called James out on social media, claiming that if any of the men on her season were doing press before the season even began, they weren’t really going on the show to find love. While she did not use James’ name directly, it was clear to fans of the show whom she was referring to.

James clapped back to the accusations, claiming the press he did was for charity. Even though Bachelor host Chris Harrison has confirmed that James is still a contestant on the upcoming season, Cameron doesn’t sound very certain that he’ll actually make an appearance or have much of a chance with Crawley given the drama that has already unfolded.

“Oh man. That one’s going to be an interesting one. Uh, there’s been some interesting things conversed over social media, but I hope they can have a conversation, put things into perspective with each other, and see where the cards fall,” Cameron said during a recent interview.

While Cameron doesn’t seem to be publicly taking sides in regards to this whole ordeal, most can deduce that he is standing by James whom he has been friends with for years. The pair have been in quarantine together in Florida over the past several months.

In addition to seeming to shade James on social media, Crawley’s tweets on April 25 also suggested that to do paid video interviews prior to the show was not respecting the rules of the show or being respectful to her and the process of The Bachelorette.

Fans were widely critical of Crawley once they figured out the real reason James had been doing the paid video interviews, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“For those of you who may have missed the messaging earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver have pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight,” James said in a video on his Instagram story following Crawley’s tweets.