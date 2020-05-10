Abby Rao Plays It Cheeky In Bottoms-Up Bikini Pictorial

Instagram maven, model and TikTok Star Abby Rao has no qualms about putting the spotlight on her sultry body for all of her nearly 2 million IG followers to appreciate. Case in point: a photo slideshow posted to the platform on May 9 that prominently features her almost-bare backside in a skimpy, two-piece bikini.

Accompanied by the caption, “girls need love too,” the photo spread features the 22-year-old laying on a patch of well-manicured grass, flat on her tummy with her upper half resting upon outstretched forearms. And while the phrase “bottoms up” is typically reserved for those occasions when one is imbibing, Rao’s admirers would surely raise their glasses for her sizzling and rather exposed buns as they perk up in each steamy pic. White fabric never looked so good as it struggles to conceal her “cheekiness.”

Simply put, the slideshow is Instagram gold.

In the first picture, Rao peers seductively backward and directly into the camera’s lens, as if to invite you into her world. Her supple lips are a shade of vermilion and slightly parted to complete an expression most mischievous. Meanwhile, her slightly sun-kissed skin adds incredible contrast in the composition against the green grass.

That photo is followed by another in which she is using her delicate hands to play with long strands of her flowing blonde locks. This time, her eyes are closed and her expression is almost pensive, bordering on blissful. Nevertheless, it’s difficult for one’s attention not to be drawn to Abby’s derriere as the focal point of the shot.

Rao completes the slideshow with a third photo in which she is pushing her upper body up and off of the grass with her palms affixed to the ground. As a result, part of a tattoo on her midriff is revealed, as is the shape and form of some of her other assets. She looks even more impish in this picture as her lips are pursed and her eyes glare grumpily at the camera.

The cheeky IG update blew up in a major way, accruing over 150,000 likes in just three hours and prompting nearly 2,000 comments.

“YES ABBY YESSSSSSSSS,” declared one enthusiastic commenter.

Another kept it classy, writing “Abby you’re beautiful inside and out.”

Rao has been rocking it on social media of late, delighting fans with hot shots of her perfectly symmetrical face and sinuous shape on a compact frame. As reported by The Inquisitr, on May 8 she dropped another sizzling slideshow, this time featuring her tight form in a red-toned bodysuit.