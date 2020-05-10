Lauren Drain Sticks Out Her Tongue While Fooling Around In A Bright Blue Bikini

Personal trainer Lauren Drain showed off her killer figure in a new video where she modeled a bright blue bikini. The 34-year-old, who has been called the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” thanks to her previous work history as an RN, only recently gave birth to her first child, showcasing the success of her program as her own best advertisement.

The bikini set worn in the video featured a classic triangle bikini top, with thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck in a halter style. The neckline of the garment was extremely low-cut, flaunting the former nurse’s cleavage.

Meanwhile, the bottom was a traditional matching brief, with straps that tied around her waist at the side.

Drain began the video by tugging at her blond ponytail with one hand and her bikini bottom with the other as “Fun” by Kaskade & BROHUG featuring Madge played in the background. She then swayed her hips from side to side in a sultry motion, only to turn around to show her backside to the camera.

Drain’s next move consisted of her flexing her bicep muscles. The Instagram star then seemed to laugh at herself, turning around once more while pulling at her ponytail. Drain then playfully stuck out her tongue to end the video.

The fun upload was geotagged in Las Vegas, and the setting was a sunny pool area with an ottoman and lush green shrubs in the background.

As the picture was posted to Drain’s fitness account instead of her personal one, the post was not as popular as some of her others have been. Nevertheless, it still managed to earn over 6,000 likes and around 85 comments.

“A beautiful and sexy momma,” one fan raved, adding two fire and one heart-eye face emoji.

“Gorgeous one Lauren……always in trim…..Hot to the brim,” poetically added a second, in addition to a plethora of emoji including a number of black hearts, red lips, arrowed hearts, and kissing face symbol.

“This body!!” added a third, along with a flame symbol and two red sweating faces.

“Pretty face and perfect bod,” concluded a fourth awestruck follower.

The video comes after Drain had posted an incredibly similar clip onto her main account. In the other upload, the personal trainer wore the same bikini set, but filmed herself while standing thigh-high in the pool water while mussing her hair to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé.

Drain also wore the ensemble in yet another post where she danced with friend Genevieve Ava, was was previously covered by The Inquisitr.