Brazilian Twins Bia & Branca Feres Sizzle In Matching Leopard Print Bikinis While Cuddling With A Bengal Cat

Brazilian twins Bia and Branca Feres gave their 925,000 Instagram followers a weekend treat by posting a sizzling picture where the pair stunned matching bikinis.

In the new shot, the two wore a bright leopard print set in a purple, white, and dark orange color scheme. The colors beautifully complemented the girls’ bronzed skin.

The top of the bikini was a strapless bandeau style and was accented with a round metal ring in the center of the bust.

Meanwhile, the bikini bottoms were slightly skimpier, with straps that wrapped around the twins’ hips to accentuate their hourglass figures. The bottoms featured the same print as the top, in addition to another round gold detail beneath the belly button.

The pair wore no jewelry, and their sole addition to the ensemble was a pair of matching yellow mirrored sunglasses.

To complete the look, the two held a Bengal cat between them. The kitty’s fur pattern was remarkably similar to the leopard-print, adding a fun finishing touch to the shot.

Fans went wild over the latest upload, awarding the picture over 23,000 likes and around 585 comments.

“Looking great,” one fan gushed, along with several red hearts.

“Awesome photo,” raved a second.

“Stunning,” concluded a third, along with a star-eye face, red heart, and cat with heart-eyes symbol.

That said, a majority of the comments were unsurprisingly in either in Portuguese or a string of emoji. The most popular symbols were the heart-eye faces, the hearts, and the fire emoji.

Though most of the comments were glowing compliments for the pair, there was at least one user that had animal rights on his mind.

“As long as it a cat or dog. Wild big cats deserve to live free in the wild. For example Joe Exotic is an abuser and his show needs to be banned,” he wrote, referencing the popular Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

But despite the somewhat moralizing comment, the user nevertheless appeared to be a fan of the photo, adding three fire emoji at the end.

Bia and Branca are no strangers to modeling swimwear. The duo both represented Brazil for synchronized swimming at the 2007 Pan American Games, and helped the South American nation place third. Since then, the two have focused on becoming media personalities, amassing their huge social media following in the process.

As former professional swimmers, Bia and Branca often share pictures of themselves while lounging by the water. For example, another upload showed the pair splashing around in a luxurious pool, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.