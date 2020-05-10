Pregnant Lea Michele Pampers Herself In Pink Pajamas While Showing Off Baby Bump

Lea Michele is seen displaying another baby bump picture.

Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child and she is once again showing off her cute baby bump. The Glee star took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share how she is pampering herself, as The Daily Mail detailed. She also displayed her growing baby bump sporting cute pajamas and slippers.

The 33-year-old actress is seen standing in her bedroom wearing a pair of long-sleeve pink pajamas that were a bit baggy on her. There is plenty of room for her baby bump to grow. Her belly is front and center in the photo as she is holding her camera to snap it. Lea also teamed them with a pair of blue celestial slippers that features the moon and stars on one and an eye on the other. The comfortable slippers also had white fur lining the top. She appeared to be quite cozy in the nightwear while proudly showing off her small baby belly.

Lea Michele appeared to be makeup-free in the snapshot. Her long brunette hair was worn down with one side behind her ear. The backdrop is seemingly her bedroom that is all decked out in white. The bed behind her is unmade with the pillows and comforter in disarray. The room has hardwood floors, but she does have a white rug right under the bed for when she first steps out after waking up in the mornings. The wall behind the bed displays wallpaper of grey trees that adds just a little pizzazz to the room.

Also in her Instagram stories, Lea shared a photo of a bathtub and some self-papering products that she uses, including body butter, belly oil, and an array of other products to help her take care of herself during her pregnancy. She started out saying what a beautiful day it was that morning. The first picture she posted was of her pool and lounge chairs just waiting to be used. There was also plenty of greenery surrounding the area.

In addition, the mom-to-be included a photo of a Mother’s Day cake for her mom. She said that it was an early celebration and that she loved her very much.

Lea Michele made a surprise Instagram post just last week confirming that she and husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first baby together. That was the first glimpse of her baby bump and her followers loved it. There are no details just yet when the baby is due or what gender it is, or if they will even find out beforehand. It’s likely that the actress will share more details in the near future.