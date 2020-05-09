Walt Disney World Moves Out Hotel Reservation Bookings To July

It seemed as if it would be only a matter of time, but Walt Disney World has pushed back its hotel bookings to the beginning of July. The coronavirus pandemic has already kept the Disney Parks closed, and fans are waiting for a reopening date to be announced. As that still has not yet come, the Central Florida theme park giant is making preparations in case the social distancing and stay-at-home orders are extended further into the summer.

Earlier this week, the Disneyland Resort made the first move by not allowing any new hotel reservations until July 1, 2020. With the parks still closed “until further notice” and government restrictions in place, there is no timetable set for when the parks will fully reopen.

The official website of Walt Disney World was updated on Friday with the early June start date no longer in place. Not only can guests not book any new resort or dining reservations in June, but they also cannot modify current bookings to earlier than the first of July either.

The Walt Disney Company has made it perfectly clear that they have not yet set an opening date for its domestic theme parks. They could possibly open in June, but that will all depend on how reopening measures play out, and on the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Danny Cox

The first of the major theme parks to reopen will be Shanghai Disneyland, which is going to open on Monday, May 11. It will open with stringent guidelines that include limited capacity and the continuation of social distancing for guests and cast members.

In Orlando, those hoping to have a little bit of normalcy back in their lives will have one option before the end of May.

The company has announced that Disney Springs will begin a phased reopening on May 20. As they continue to follow the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of dining and retail locations from third-party vendors will open their doors.

Disney will closely monitor the pandemic and also see how these third-party vendors are doing upon their reopening. If things continue on the right path, there is the possibility that some of the Disney-owned locations could follow by restarting their own operations.

Park hours are still listed for the parks of Walt Disney World for May 31 and beyond, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be open. Disney will take all precautions and take slow and precise measures before they reopen to fans to ensure the safety of all guests and cast members.