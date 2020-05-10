Ashley Graham Shares Adorably Playful Moment With Her Son, Isaac, In Her Newest Instagram Video

Ashley Graham added a huge dose of cuteness to her Instagram page on Saturday, when she uploaded a video of herself spending some quality time with her son, Isaac.

In the shared clip, Ashley lay on her bed as she played with the three-month-old. She kissed him multiple times on the sole of his foot and then switched to playfully nibbling on it. Although Isaac was mostly off-camera, you could hear him giggling in response to his mom’s antics. Ashleigh eventually transferred her nibbles to the crook of Isaac’s knee which triggered a high-pitched squeal from her son. The first-time mom echoed the squeal with a roar of her own, goofily baring her teeth as she did so.

In her caption, Ashley gave her fans some additional insights about what her baby is like. She wrote that he currently enjoys mimicking his parents’ singing and tries to match their volume when he does it. Ashley also shared that she loves hearing her baby giggle.

The clip accumulated more than 100,000 views in 10 minutes and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their positive reactions to the video.

“Love the piggies. Especially the “stayed home” piggy!!” one person wrote.

Many expressed that Ashley and Isaac’s playtime had raised their spirits.

“This makes me happy!!!! I was kinda down today and saw this and couldn’t help but smile!!!!” another Instagram user added.

Several of Ashley’s fans also wished her a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Ohhhhhh can’t handle this cuteness anymore,” a third person wrote before adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their caption. “Happy Mother’s Day @ashleygraham from Germany.”

“Oh my god,” a fourth Instagram user gushed. “This is one of the many yummy things to enjoy with your baby. Enjoy and relish in it to the fullest.”

Ashleigh has shared glimpses of Isaac on her Instagram page before but has been careful to never reveal his face. In a previous post, she appeared to be makeup-free as she held her son with his back to the camera.

In her caption, she wrote about how she has been coping with the restrictions associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac,” she wrote.

The post has been over 600,000 times, as of this writing.