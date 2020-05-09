Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Low-Cut, Polka-Dotted Dress: ‘Packing For An Adventure’

Lindsey Pelas‘ latest Instagram story update left her 9 million followers thirsty for more. The blond bombshell shared a video of herself on Saturday, May 9, sporting a revealing dress with a teaser of a caption in which she revealed she was going on an “adventure.”

In the clip, Lindsey sat cross-legged on a bed and locked eyes with the camera, her intense gaze never wavering. She ran her fingers through her hair, teasing the roots. She held the camera as far away as she could in the selfie video in order to capture her full ensemble.

She wore a long, navy blue dress emblazoned with white polka dots. The frock featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her buxom bust and ample cleavage, which were barely contained by the garment.

As Lindsey panned the video over her outfit, she winked to the camera and then smiled, the corners of her mouth turning upwards. While the grin started out close-mouthed, she quickly smiled with her teeth, showing off her pearly whites. Lindsey then puckered her plump pout and blew a kiss to the lens before ending the short video.

She listened to a breezy acoustic tune in the clip, appropriately tilted “A Summer Song” by Chad & Jeremy.

Lindsey’s dark roots were on display in the video, particularly when she raked her fingers through her long locks. Her tresses transitioned from a deep brown to a platinum blond, giving her hair an ombre effect. Her straight strands were tossed behind her back and tucked behind one ear, also cascading over one shoulder and curving around her voluptuous chest.

She used the “TAN & DUST” Instagram filter, a favorite of hers, which made her skin sparkle and appear even more sun-kissed than it already is.

Lindsey’s brows appeared groomed and shaped. They arched high over her sea green eyes. Her lashes seemed to be swiped with black mascara. Her cheeks looked contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her pout appeared to be painted with a copper-colored lipstick.

As Lindsey Pelas and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares racy photos and videos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Just recently, she shared a sultry video of herself wearing a skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination. Not only did the bathing suit top show off her voluptuous bust and curvaceous cleavage, it also emphasized some major underboob, which peeked out from underneath the swimsuit.