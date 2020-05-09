Bianca Taylor Sizzles In Cheeky Bodysuit While Doing The Splits

On Friday, May 8, fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 769,000 followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps show the 26-year-old posing in what appears to be a living room. She faced away from the photographer, as she did the splits on a faux fur rug. Bianca sat with her shoulders back and put her hands on the coffee table in front of her. She turned her head to look directly into the camera, parting her full lips. A gray sectional couch can be seen in the background.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic figure in an off-white thong bodysuit. The garment left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Bianca’s perky derriere and long, lean legs were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. She kept the sexy look simple and only accessorized with her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the brunette beauty styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, voluminous lashes, and peach lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted lyrics from the song “Comeback” by JoJo featuring Tory Lanez and 30 Roc. She also revealed that those who are subscribed to her OnlyFans account have access to a “twerk video version of” the photo.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up over 25,000 likes. Many of Bianca’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re so gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Wow very hot [and] bold beauty,” added a different devotee.

“You are one of the best beautiful [ladies] in the world,” said another follower.

“Bianca, you are totally magnificent!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.