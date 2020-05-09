Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Stun By Forming Letters With Their Bodies As They Jump Into A Pool

Derek and Hayley spelled the word "LOVE."

Derek Hough is known for his incredible choreography and the way he moves his body on the dance floor, but the World of Dance judge amazed his fans by contorting his body in the air for a video costarring his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

On Friday, Derek took to Instagram to share their creative aerial performance with his 2.5 million followers. Derek and Hayley needed a pool to jump into to accomplish their goal, which was to spell the word “LOVE” with their bodies in midair before they hit the water. They dressed appropriately for the stunt, with Derek rocking a pair of black swim trunks and Hayley wearing a bikini in the same color. Her two-piece included a pair of low-rise briefs and a strapless bandeau top with string ties in the back.

As the song “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole played, Derek and Hayley used their bodies to create each letter of the word. Their stunt required perfect timing and coordination. For the “L,” Hayley jumped into the water with her body perfectly straight, while Derek stood on the edge of the pool and fell backwards. The video briefly paused when their bodies were in the correct configuration.

For the “O,” he couple grasped each other’s arms near their elbows. Derek stood with his back to the pool, while Hayley faced the water and stood beside him. When they jumped in at the same time, they both lifted their legs up and arched their backs forward.

The “V” required Hayley to stay closer to the edge of the pool as she jumped in and slightly leaned her body back. Derek had to jump much farther, and he had to do it backwards.

In the caption of his post, Derek seemed to indicate that the “E” was the couple’s most impressive formation. He and Hayley both got a running start, and they stretched their arms and legs out in front of the as they leapt into the air. Hayley jumped higher than Derek, which helped the couple create the letter when the video was paused at the right moment.

Since it was initially posted, Derek’s video has been liked over 240,000 times. His Instagram followers also couldn’t stop gushing over it in the comments section.

“This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!” wrote Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough.

“The success of the ‘E’ baffles me lol. Bravo” read another response to his video.

“I had a mini heart attack w the ‘V’ thought she was going to hit the side. The E tho that was pretty awesome!” a third fan remarked.

“This is content I never knew I needed,” a fourth comment read.

Derek has been keeping his Instagram followers entertained with a steady stream of creative content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Dancing with the Stars pro demonstrated a humorous way to clean windows in one of his videos. He was making the glass squeak along with the music of the song “Jump Around” by House of Pain.