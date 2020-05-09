Christina Milian Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Tiny Tangerine Shorts

Actress and singer Christina Milian tantalized her 6.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, in which she showcased her voluptuous curves in a revealing tangerine ensemble. The outfit Christina wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in both the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Christina didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she mentioned in the caption that she was going through her neighborhood. She was perched atop a black bicycle and looked stunning in the snap.

Christina showcased her ample assets in a cropped orange t-shirt that covered up her cleavage but left her toned stomach on display. She paired the cropped tee with some tangerine shorts with a crisp white drawstring waist. The shorts hugged her slim waist and came just a few inches down her thighs, showing off her curvaceous legs to perfection. She finished off the outfit with a simple necklace and a pair of sneakers.

Christina’s hair was styled in voluminous curls that looked natural and gorgeous, and she appeared to be wearing very little makeup, if any at all. The sunshine illuminated her flawless skin as she posed on her bike, the photo captured as she was pedalling. She flashed a big smile at the camera and looked absolutely beautiful in the shot.

Christina’s background was somewhat blurred so that she remained the focal point of the shot, but fans could see a few peeks at her neighborhood, which included plenty of lush greenery and some large homes.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sunny outdoor snap, and the post racked up over 39,700 likes within just 30 minutes, including a like from fellow actress Gabrielle Union. It also received 448 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“Girl you do not age,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“That color on you… WOW!!” another follower added.

“How do you still look younger than me when you’re like 20 years older than me,” one fan commented.

“You look amazing,” another said, including two emoji in her comment as well.

Christina has been keeping her followers entertained with plenty of sexy snaps taken during quarantine that showcase her curvaceous physique. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she rocked a bright pink Savage x Fenty bralette that showcased her incredible body. She paired the bralette with matching bottoms, and also layered on several gold necklaces to complete the look. She posed in her kitchen, looking stunning as she prepared some vegetables.