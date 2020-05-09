Eva Padlock Displays Her Pert Derriere And Enviable Curves In An Animal-Print Swimsuit

Spanish model Eva Padlock took to her Instagram page Saturday and shared a series of skin-baring snaps to tease her fans.

For the photoshoot, she rocked a skimpy, leopard-print swimsuit that featured a thong-style bottom and a very low-cut neckline. As a result, Eva not only showed off her pert derriere but she also displayed an ample amount of cleavage.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have applied a beige foundation, a dark terracotta shade of lipstick, pink blush, and winged eyeliner. She apparently finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and let her brunette tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

To the delight of her fans, she posted not one, not two, but six snaps from the photoshoot. In the first image, she could be seen kneeling on a bamboo chair, atop a white cushion. She turned her back toward the camera to show off her booty and held her hair with her hands to strike a pose. In the second snap, she could be seen lying on the sofa while looking at the camera, running her hand through her hair, and flashing a smile.

In the third pic, she sat on the tiled floor of the patio, raised her chin, closed her eyes, and raised her arms. In the fourth one, she lied sideways on the sofa to show off her thighs. The fifth snap was similar to the first one and in the last photo, Eva struck a side pose to show off major sideboob.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy bathing suit was from the popular online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The brand also sponsored Eva’s post.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 84,000 likes. Her followers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 2,100 messages to praise Eva’s sexy figure.

“Looking so adorable. Your body is so yummy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh wow, what a figure babe. I can’t imagine someone could actually be this perfect!” another user chimed in.

“Your sexy body is a work of art. Perfectly sculpted,” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, your beauty is truly intoxicating, Eva. You leave me speechless!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Some of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Sabrina Doberstein and Nicole Lawson.

Evan teases her fans with her steamy photographs every week. A while ago, she showed off her curvaceous physique in a teal blue floral bikini.