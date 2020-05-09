Anna Nystrom Kneels On The Floor In A White Minidress For A ‘Good Night’ Pic

Swedish Instagram star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.6 million followers after modeling a tight white dress for a sizzling “good night” snap.

Though Nyström rose to fame as a fitness account with pictures showcasing her athleisure-clad figure at the gym, she has since branched out to share other aspects of her life, including travel, food, and fashion.

In this latest picture, Nyström wished her followers a goodnight as she posed in the floor with her dog, Lea. For the occasion, Nyström wore a tight white dress which perfectly coordinated with the bright curtain and walls in the background.

The dress was ruched throughout the torso, highlighting Nyström’s toned figure. In addition to the ruching, the garment featured a trendy lace-up detail at the bust, accentuating the social media star’s décolletage. Moreover, the dress featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve, exposing a maximum amount of skin.

Nyström accessorized with simple jewelry, consisting of a gold charm necklace and a dainty ring on her right hand.

Her blond locks were styled into loose waves, which cascaded down to her waist. Her makeup kept to a neutral palette, with what appeared to be a simple swipe of mascara, liquid cat-eye liner, and light pink lip.

Nyström posed while perched on her knees on a grey rug. With one hand resting on her thigh and the other holding onto her phone, she leaned slightly to the left to give a casual aura to the shot. Adding a slight suggestion of sultriness, Nyström tilted her head and offered a hint of a smile as she looked at herself through her phone.

Within under 20 minutes, the upload had already earned over 15,000 likes and more than 220 glowing comments, highlighting the model’s popularity.

“Gorgeous. You are my love babe,” gushed one besotted fan.

“Naturally beautiful woman….that’s why you have so many millions of followers…breath of fresh air,” echoed a second, along with three black hearts.

“Love you and Lea!!! You two are adorbs!!!” wrote a third, adding three red roses, three hearts, a dog emoji, and two heart-eye faces.

“Very beautiful. Have a good night and a great rest of your weekend,” concluded a fourth, along with a red heart, heart-eye face, and kissing emoji.

This is not the first time that Nyström has wowed her fans this weekend. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she gave her followers a Friday treat by posting a picture where she wore a black crop top and skimpy swim bottoms while at the beach.