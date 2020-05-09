Ahmaud Arbery Update: Footage Of The Minutes Before His Death Surfaces Online

New video footage that was recorded in the minutes before Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down on February 23 has been obtained and released by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The footage was taken in Georgia‘s Glynn County neighborhood where Arbery was killed and is currently being examined by investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to create a timeline of what happened before he was shot to death by Travis McMichael.

“We are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case,” the GBI said in a statement that was released on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the video appears to be taken with a home security camera at a home located approximately one block from the scene of the shooting. During the video, a man who appears to be Arbery is seen walking into the garage of a home that is under construction. From here, the figure walks back around the house and is out of the view of the camera for much of the time.

As the figure purported Arbery enters the property, the footage captures a man who appears to be wearing overalls observing the site form across the street. One minute later, the man who seems to be Arbery exits the front door of the home and begins running in the direction of Satilla Drive, the home of Travis and his father, Gregory McMichael.

BREAKING: New @AJC video appears to show Ahmaud Arbery entering new house on McMichael’s street, running out after spotted by neighbor pic.twitter.com/fdeiUAfOFP — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 9, 2020

The footage comes as right-wing pundits face criticism for casting doubt on Arbery’s innocence. Although some believe Arbery was gunned down in cold blood — possibly due to his race — others claim there may be more to the story that is currently not known.

The video footage appears to align with a witness account that was reported to the police at 1:08 p.m. on the Sunday that Arbery was killed. During the call, the witness describes someone breaking into the house that was under construction.

“It’s all open, it’s under construction,” the witness told the dispatcher at the Glynn County 911 center. “And he’s running right now! There he goes right now.”

Nevertheless, the new development does not prove burglary. Former Fulton prosecutor Manny Arora claims that the footage does not necessarily show the person committing a crime, and unless something was stolen, he says the footage depicts a misdemeanor at most.

Travis and Gregory McMichael currently face murder charges for the killing of Arbery, CNN reported. The pair claim that Arbery was suspected to be involved in several break-ins, and Travis said he killed him in self-defense. However, CNN reports that no such crimes were reported in the weeks leading up to the shooting.