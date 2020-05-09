‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Gets Merchandise Line And Sells Out In Hours

According to TMZ, Joe Exotic is the face of a new streetwear line that reportedly sold out within hours upon its first launch.

The breakout star from Netflix‘s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness signed a deal with streetwear brand Odaingerous. The Los Angeles-based company offered Joe a 6-month partnership. Exotic and team negotiated the deal over prison letters and phone calls.

Fans of the Tiger King flocked to the online storefront on May 4 during the soft launch and sold out all the merchandise within hours — bringing in more than $20,000 in sales.

After the first batch sold out, the full collection went live for sale Wednesday. Odaingerous owner Odain Watson told TMZ that more than 7,000 items have sold since.

The clothing line, named “The Revenge Collection,” features various types of apparel including hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatpants. The choice of phrases on the clothes includes “fake friends,” “love thy backstabber,” and “success.” The line features products for both men and women.

The line features four different types of hoodies, one being pink and showing the phrase “fake friends.” The shirt matches one of two types of jogger pants, which features an all black design and the same phrase on the left leg.

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and his team were strategic in choosing products to sell, as he even carries two different re-usable face masks with tigers and the word “revenge” on the front.

The website describes the line as “bold, iconic, edgy and Odaingerously unapologetic.” The description also assures fans that the limited edition collection was specifically designed with Joe Exotic’s creative direction.

As The Inquisitr reported, Joe Exotic and his new legal team petition President Donald Trump for a pardon in a video. The video features Eric Love, a private investigator and Joe’s new executive manager, pleading for a pardon from a massive tour bus. The bus featured the same plea on the sides — in red, white and blue letters, with “team tiger” adjacent.

A reporter just asked if Trump would pardon Joe Exotic from Tiger King and Trump said, "I will take a look." pic.twitter.com/f0c0R8QmDy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2020

The video was made in Fort Worth, Texas, where Joe is serving a 22-year sentence after he was convicted of plotting to murder arch-nemesis Carole Baskin, and animal cruelty counts. The video suggested that Exotic is not guilty of plotting to kill Baskin, and he was framed.

TMZ also confirmed that Love and the rest of Joe’s team received the ‘Tiger King’ merchandise to rock as they work hard to free him. The line will continue to produce new products throughout the six months of their partnership.