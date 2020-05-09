Karina Ramos Looks Stunning In A Black Bathing Suit In Throwback Runway Snap

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos treated her Instagram followers to a hot snap on Saturday. In the pic, she could be seen rocking a revealing black bathing suit.

The risque ensemble featured a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage. That’s not all, but Karina also flaunted her long, lean legs that she further accentuated with a pair of strappy high-heeled stilettos.

In terms of accessories, she opted for leaf-shaped gold drop earrings, an assortment of rings, and a large round bag in an off-white color that featured magenta faux fur detailing.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup in keeping with the glamourous attire. Apparently, the application featured foundation, a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, brown blush, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her hair in a ponytail, and let a few strands of hair to fall over her forehead.

According to the geotag, the photograph was captured in Miami, Florida, while Karina was strutting down the catwalk. In the caption, she informed her fans that the pic was from the Miami Fashion Week. It was a throwback from 2018 and Karina’s sexy bathing suit was from Fernando Alberto Atelier.

She tagged her photographer Arun Nevader as well as the event management company Art Hearts Fashion in the post for acknowledgment.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and praised her for her amazing figure as well as her sense of style.

“You are one of the few people who always leave me speechless and lost for words as you are such a kind-hearted soul, not to forget also that you truly are stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are number one! Such a beautiful woman. I love you, Karina,” another user chimed in.

“Wow! Beauty, elegance, class, a divinity, and a sensual body!!! Your outfit is spectacular, the earrings, hairstyle, and makeup are fantastic and the bag and shoes are great,” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my queen,” “goddess,” and “wonderful,” to express their adoration for the 26-year-old model.

Many of Karina’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Luciana Fuster and Karla Gómez.

Karina, who rose to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant, often shows off her incredible figure in different bikinis and swimsuits. Not too long ago, she shared a hot snap in which she was featured rocking a black iridescent appliquéd bikini that featured an array of gold gems.