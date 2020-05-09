Demi Rose Poses In A Plunging Black Dress In Throwback Video

Demi Rose posed in a super low-cut sparkly dress in a throwback clip on her Instagram story, wowing her 14 million followers. She shared the vintage video as part of a series on her story in which she was revealing how much she missed her beauty team, this post focusing on one of her hair stylists.

The black frock sported a neckline so low that it dropped to the middle of her midriff. The deep V-neck showcased her buxom bust and ample cleavage, which were barely contained by the fancy garment and almost spilled out of the top. The dress flaunted a hint of her upper abdomen. It hugged her hips and showed off her hourglass physique.

The outfit boasted cap sleeves with a black rhinestone print that glittered in the light. It featured fringe on the back of the sleeves, strings that hung down and shook from side-to-side as Demi moved in the video.

Demi held the camera as far from herself as she could in the selfie video in order to capture as much of her ensemble as she could. The brunette bombshell first looked off to the side in the Boomerang clip. She then looked directly at the camera, fluttering her thick eyelashes in the process.

She appeared to wear a serious expression on her face, her mouth closed in a straight line.

Demi, who usually wears her hair in voluminous curls, opted for a sleek look for her chocolate locks in this shot. She wore her long tresses pin-straight and down. They curved over her bust and landed at the bottom of her chest. Her hair was parted in the middle and featured strands of auburn and caramel.

Demi’s brown brows appeared to be shaped and groomed, and arched high over her honey brown eyes. She seemed to wear a thick swipe of black liner on her lids, as well as kohl liner in her waterline. Her feathery lashes fanned out, curled upwards, and hit her brow bone. Her plump pout looked filled in with a rosy matte shade.

As The Inquisitr readers and Demi Rose fans know, the British model frequently shares revealing snapshots on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. One of her most recent clips featured Demi posing in a crimson red bikini top with a plunging, dangerously low-cut neckline. Her voluptuous bust was the focal point of the video, and almost burst out of the swimsuit top.