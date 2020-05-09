Tinashe Wears Handkerchief Top & Loose-Fitted Nike Sweatpants For Latest Instagram Upload

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with numerous new photos of herself. The singer has been sharing content regularly via the social media platform during the coronavirus pandemic, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in a multicolored handkerchief top that had a cartoon print all over. The attire helped display her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted light blue Nike sweatpants that had their signature tick logo printed on the left leg. Tinashe sported some of her long hair loose and straight, and the rest of it braided with sheer beads. The singer appeared to have a red glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner for the occasion. To complete the look, the 27-year-old put in a thin nose ring and opted for large hoop earrings.

Tinashe posted five photos within one upload where she posed in front of a balcony and clear sky.

In the first shot, she placed one hand in her pocket and raised the other to her locks. The entertainer looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and pushed her left hip out.

In the next slide, Tinashe was captured from a lower angle. She reached one hand out to her shoulder and put the other on her thigh. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant tilted her head over to the left slightly and looked up in that direction.

In the third frame, Tinashe flashed her teeth, while in the fourth, she held onto the balcony with one hand and played with her long hair with the other.

In the fifth and final pic, Tinashe leaned forward and puckered up her lips.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 540 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“YOU’RE THE BADDESTTT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“HOW ARE YOU SO BEAUTIFUL,” another devotee shared.

“Nashe with the braids is a VIBE,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Tinashe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a striped multicolored tank top, which was paired with a white miniskirt that fell way above her knees. Tinashe wore the ensemble with Nike sneakers and pulled her long locks up in a high ponytail. She was photographed in a field filled with orange flowers and showcased her outfit from multiple angles.