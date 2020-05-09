Tara Reade, Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser, Was Charged With Check Fraud Around Time She Left His Office

The accuser's attorney said the misdemeanor charge, which was resolved, was the result of a bounced check and had nothing to do with why she left Biden's Senate office.

Tara Reade was charged with check fraud around the time that she stopped working in Joe Biden’s Senate office in 1993, a new report reveals.

Reade has accused Biden of sexual assault, saying he cornered her in a secluded part of the U.S. Senate in 1993 and forced himself upon her. A new report shows that around the same time, Reade was facing a misdemeanor charge of check fraud — which her attorney says was a misdemeanor that resulted from her writing a bounced check, an issue that she later resolved.

Reports of the misdemeanor charge against Reade had surfaced on social media in recent days, and was confirmed by reporter Ryan Grim of The Intercept. Grim, one of the first to cover Reade’s allegation against Biden, tweeted about the arrest and said that Reade was part of a diversion program that allowed the charges to be dropped if she made up for the bounced check, which Reade did.

“Tara’s attorney says she paid this off and the charges were dropped, which is generally what would happen with a bounced check charge,” he noted. “Probably some fees thrown in there.”

Legal documents showed that the charge against Reade was filed on August 2, 1993 — just days before her employment at Biden’s Senate office would officially terminate. Reade has said in interviews that she was fired from Biden’s office after having filed a complaint sparked by what she said was sexual harassment faced in the office.

Reade’s check fraud charge was also highlighted in a report from Townhall, which included court documents showing that the case had been “purged.” Townhall reporter Guy Benson said that while the arrest was a minor issue, the timing of the arrest made it worth reporting in order to fully evaluate her claims against Biden.

“Is a decades-old, expunged check fraud charge relevant to the current controversy at all? The charge does not mean that she is being untruthful in her allegation against Biden,” he wrote. “It does not vindicate Biden, or prove anything definitive about Reade, one way or another. But the timing of the charge is certainly interesting, and the charge itself is at least one piece of information upon which people can evaluate her credibility.”

Reade’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement to Townhall that the charge had nothing to do with Reade’s termination from Biden’s office, noting that she had already left the office in July but was paid through August 6.

Biden has denied Reade’s allegation, saying the incident never happened. Reade said she has no plans to sue Biden, but wants him to be held accountable and has called on him to drop out of the presidential race.