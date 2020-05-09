Demi Burnett Opens Up About Her Relationship With Boyfriend Slater Davis

'Bachelor' alum Demi Burnett is happy to be taking things slow with her new boyfriend Slater Davis.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett is opening up about her relationship with her boyfriend, a musician named Slater Davis. Burnett is currently in quarantine with Davis and his family in Calabasas, California. They have been spending these past weeks getting to know one another better and growing closer in their relationship, according to People.

Burnett began publicly dating Davis in February and has shared plenty of couple photos with him on social media in the months since. Even though they are spending all day every day in the same residence due to quarantine, they have not gotten tired of one another yet. In fact, Burnett believes that their relationship has progressed in a positive direction throughout the pandemic, she explained.

“It’s been nice getting to spend so much time together and getting to know each other so much better. We’re getting to learn how each other lives and how to work through whenever we are getting on each other’s nerves, and be better at that. I definitely think our relationship is stronger than ever. We’re really comfortable with each other now.”

Burnett and Davis have been spending their weeks in quarantine by soaking up the California sun at the pool and playing sports and video games. She has also had a chance to get to know his family better. While she acknowledged that she and Davis do have small arguments on occasion, they have learned to be more patient with one another.

Burnett’s previous relationship was with Kristian Haggerty on Bachelor in Paradise season six. Haggerty was the first woman Burnett had ever been in a public relationship with and she admitted that she at times felt pressure to move too quickly, which made her feel uncomfortable. With Davis, things are different. She is happy to be having a normal relationship out of the public eye and to be able to move at her own pace.

“I definitely am excited to take this at a normal pace and no pressure or anything like that. It’s just going with the flow. I don’t do very well with the Bachelor pace,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Burnett recently opened up about the end of her relationship with Haggerty. She explained that her feelings began to cool off for Haggerty and she did not break things off well. She admitted that she has regrets regarding how she treated Haggerty at the end of their relationship and that she wishes she had handled things with more consideration.