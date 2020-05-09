Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld ‘Can’t Get Excited’ About Marvel’s Supposed Plans For The Character

Deadpool fans excited for a third movie centering on the character could end up very disappointed. One of the men responsible for creating the anti-hero in the comics isn’t very fond of Marvel’s plans and thinks the MCU might not be big enough to fit Wade Wilson into the fold.

Rob Liefeld recently sat down for an interview with Inverse, where he talked about his displeasure at how Deadpool is being treated. Liefeld believes Disney has “zero” plans for the Merc with the Mouth, according to ComicBook.

The veteran comic book writer was asked about the chances of Deadpool 3, and he was candid in his lack of optimism. “Here’s what people don’t want to hear, but thank God I’m a realist. I feel like Deadpool, the movies, they’ve set sail.” He added any chance of an X-Force movie, which was in the very early stages of development by Sony, is also likely dead.

Liefeld’s pessimism is based on several different factors. The first is that Disney purchased the rights to the rest of Marvel’s superhero movie rights away from Sony. Marvel has since announced plans for a myriad of different characters getting their own films. Deadpool 3 is noticeably absent.

Liefeld pointed out Deadpool 1 and 2 were released within two years of each other and the last one was released in 2018. If the studio had expected to continue with the series, it would stand to reason -according to Liefeld – that the public would at least be hearing about the potential of a 2021 release date. Even if Marvel Studios did announce the third film this year, it would take four years to come out, he added. He said he couldn’t be excited about waiting that long to continue the story.

Apart from the lack of Deadpool 3 news, Liefeld isn’t happy about the movies that are slated for release. “Your plan was Eternals and Shang-Chi? That was your plan? And Black Widow?'” He ripped the studio for losing Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johnasson by killing off their character. He also pointed at how they almost lost Spider-Man star Tom Holland back to Sony.

This isn’t the first time Liefeld has made it clear he doesn’t believe another Deadpool movie is ever going to be made. Despite star Ryan Reynolds claiming another installment was moving forward, Liefeld believes the character and the rights to his story were a victim of the Disney takeover. However, he still made it clear he’d love to see something get worked out. He believes Deadpool getting absorbed into the larger Marvel universe would be great to see. Liefeld also thinks the character would do just fine if he continued to be out there “doing his own thing.”