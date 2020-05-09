DaniLeigh Looks Incredible In Bright Orange Lingerie: ‘Dominican Mami’

On Saturday afternoon, DaniLeigh shared five new pics with her 2.4 million Instagram followers. She could be seen wearing bright orange lingerie from the Savage X Fenty line in the sizzling snap.

To pose for the first provocative photograph, the 25-year-old perched on the edge of her white comforter-clad bed. Facing away from the camera, DaniLeigh spread her legs and arched her back, resting her hands on her thick thighs. She peered at the camera over her shoulder with a seductive gaze on her face. She posed similarly in several of the other images.

In her second pic, the camera faced DaniLeigh from the end of her bed. It captured her sitting up on her knees in the center of the mattress. She playfully toyed with her curls while looking up at the ceiling.

The second-to-last photograph in the slideshow showed the stunner laying on her stomach on her bed, her lean figure visible while she propped her head on her hand and smoldered at the camera.

DaniLeigh’s voluptuous booty was impossible to miss. Her high-cut panties left plenty of skin on display, and her lack of clothing revealed the majority of her backside along with her toned arms. A few of the pictures also showcased her ample cleavage.

It looked like DaniLeigh expertly applied her makeup by blending multiple tan and orange hues to match her lingerie. She seemed to line her full lips with lip liner and then fill them in with pink lipstick before using an orange-tan shade of bronzer to sculpt her cheekbones. Her eyes looked like they sported eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara.

The model wore her hair in tight curls that settled at the nape of her neck. A few coiled tendrils hung down over her eyes and browline. She completed her ensemble with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a ring and a silver wristwatch. Her fingernails looked like they were sporting a fresh gel manicure finish with olive green nail polish, they stood out against her skin. Her hip tattoo was also on display.

DaniLeigh did not specify where she photographed herself, but it appeared to be her bedroom. Her mirrored closet could be seen in front of her, and a television set sat in the corner of the room on top of a wardrobe.

The post became a massive hit with her fans, in less than an hour of sharing it racked up more than 93,200 likes and almost 1,200 comments.

