Erica Fett Shows Off Incredible Curves In Tie-Dye Bikini

On Saturday, May 9, American cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative picture shows the 32-year-old striking a seductive pose in a white-walled room. She kneeled with her legs spread on a carpeted floor. Erica leaned forward and placed her hands on her thighs. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, smiling brightly.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a pastel tie-dye string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging bikini top, much to the delight of her audience. The skimpy swimwear also showcased her toned midsection and curvaceous hips. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection. As for accessories, the Instagram star wore her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her damp hair in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. The makeup look also seemed to feature filled-in eyebrows and peach blush.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she is currently offering discounted subscriptions to her OnlyFans account. She also asked her followers to share their opinions regarding her tiny two-piece.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Love the bikini! Great colors and style and you look really pretty (as usual. Lol),” wrote a fan.

“A lovely photo of a very cute bikini! ([It’s] a little big though, any chance of a [m]icro-kini?)” quipped a different devotee.

“You look fantastic in that bikini – it really brings out your, uh, eyes and ink!” remarked another follower.

“A beautiful bikini and even more beautiful you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she wore lace lingerie with cut-out detailing. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.