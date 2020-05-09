WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Reportedly Tried To Bury Triple H

On a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette opened up about The Ultimate Warrior’s decision to bury Triple H at WrestleMania 12. As recalled by 411 Mania, Cornette claimed Warrior insisted on squashing the rising star at the time, as he refused to cooperate with “The Game.”

It has long been believed that the way in which Warrior won the match was the result of Triple H being punished by the company for celebrating with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall during the infamous Kliq Madison Square Garden incident, before they left the company for WCW. According to Cornette, however, WWE officials had no interest in flat-out burying the promising star.

“Triple H was his opponent so he could get a win on PPV in a special attraction match, a returning legend beats some guy on the roster that’s an upcoming star but he’s not a main event guy, it wasn’t supposed to be a big draw match, the draw was the return of the Ultimate Warrior, but we didn’t say no, you need to f***ing beat this guy with no offense and treat him like a piece of s***. That was the Ultimate Warrior, because that was what he did, because it was all about him.”

Cornette also said that Warrior never had any interest in improving as a wrestler, nor did he care about having good matches or helping the business. Cornette claimed that Warrior only cared about himself, which also supports Jim Ross’ recent comments about the WWE Hall of Famer.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Ross said Warrior wasn’t a skilled performer and he relied on his physique and charisma to get by. Ross also cited the disrespectful way in which Warrior spoke in front of women — regardless of their age — as one of his worst qualities.

Cornette and Ross aren’t the only two industry figures who had a problem with the deceased Hall of Famer. Prior to his induction in 2014, he spent several years blacklisted from the company as a result of some legal drama.

WWE’s issues with Warrior began in 1991, after he allegedly threatened to no-show that year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view unless he received more money. WWE tells its side of the story in The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior documentary, which was released in 2005 and is regarded by some critics as a one-sided hit job.

The rivalry between Warrior and WWE only intensified in the following years, however. Per The New York Post, Warrior and the company got into some lawsuits over the trademark of his gimmick, which is ultimately what led to both parties falling out until they made amends right before the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony.