‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Nearly Broke Up With Her Before She Got Sober

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett nearly broke up before she got sober a year and a half ago.

During an appearance on the Cinco De Mayo episode of Maria Menounos’ podcast series, Better Together with Maria Menounos, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the moment she knew she had to quit drinking for good and admitted that prior to telling Emmett about her plans to get sober, he planned to end their relationship.

Looking back on a booze-filled trip to Disney World with Emmett, his kids, and other family members, Kent said she woke up after her return to Los Angeles and realized she needed to make a major life change.

“I woke up to an empty house and that was when…It was almost like I had my dad saying, ‘You’ve had six months to grieve me and now it’s time to pull your life together,'” she recalled, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent tragically lost her dad a couple of years ago and after his sudden death, she admittedly spiraled. Luckily, she was able to get a grip several months later and once she did on the morning after her return home from her trip, she told Emmett she was an alcoholic and planning to get help.

“What I didn’t know is he had written me a letter that was basically saying, ‘I can’t be with you if you’re going to live your life this way,'” Kent recalled.

According to Kent, Emmett was planning to give her the letter on the same day that she went to him at his office and told him of her plans to take on a life of sobriety. Luckily, because Kent had chosen a better life for herself before he gave it to her, they never split and have been going strong ever since.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent also opened up about the early moments of her sobriety, revealing that when she first decided to quit drinking, Emmett did the same, fearing that if he were to drink, she would ultimately pick up again.

“I told him, ‘You don’t have a drinking problem and if you want to go and have fun, you can absolutely do that. I will be fine,” she explained.

According to Kent, Emmett was initially worried that she would relapse because she had previously said she would stop drinking in the past ultimately decided against the idea.