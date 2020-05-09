Hannah Brown’s Mom Susanne Pokes Fun At Jed Wyatt On Instagram

Hannah Brown's mother is glad she does not have a son-in-law who 'hurts my ears when he sings.'

Hannah Brown’s mother Susanne Brown might not have forgiven Jed Wyatt yet for hurting her daughter, if her recent Instagram jab is any sign. Susanne took to Instagram on the evening of Friday, May 8 to celebrate her son Patrick’s sobriety and to make fun of Jed’s singing skills, according to Cosmopolitan.

On March 1 Patrick overdosed on drugs and ended up spending two days in the hospital hooked up to a ventilator. He was lucky to survive and later shared his story publicly through social media. Susanne’s photo showed the mother and son standing next to one another, their arms wrapped around one another as they smiled at the camera. In her caption she shared her gratitude towards God for allowing Patrick to be alive to spend this Mother’s Day with her.

“Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer. You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life. Best Mother’s Day anyone could ask for and I don’t have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings!!!” she wrote, noting that her prayers have been answered.

While the first half of the caption appeared to be quite serious and sincere, the second portion was clearly a direct hit at Jed whom Hannah was engaged to for a short time.

Hannah fell head over heels in love with Jed during her season of The Bachelorette. When it came down to him or runner-up Tyler Cameron, Hannah chose Jed. He proposed to her with a song that he played on the guitar.

Following their engagement, the news broke that Jed already had a girlfriend waiting back home for him throughout the entire show. Furthermore, the only reason he had gone on the show was to advance his career as a struggling musician. He believed that the show would give him the public attention necessary to take his career to the next step. When Hannah found out the truth, she called their engagement off.

When Hannah saw her mother’s post, she clearly picked up on the jab and left a comment of her own.

“Mother. we should probably make some edits to this,” she wrote including a face palm emoji.

Susanne’s Instagram photo earned over 5,000 likes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hannah never opened up publicly regarding her brother’s overdose. However, she did share an appreciation post for him in March, which included both old and more current photos of the pair having fun together.