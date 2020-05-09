Karina Lisenbee Showcases At Home Workout In Black Sports Bra And Matching Shorts

Fitness model Karina Lisenbee showcased a High-Intensity Interval Training workout in the most recent video series.

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching loose-fitting shorts, the brunette beauty started the circuit with a set of star jump squats. In this exercise, she jumped into the air and spread her arms and legs before she landed. In her caption, Karina recommended doing 20 repetitions.

In the second clip of the series, Karina moved on to a set of shuffle lunges. She started with one foot in front of the other and then repeatedly switched the positions of her feet. After a couple of reps, she bent both knees to perform the lunge.

The third video saw her combine burpees and tuck jumps. The latter exercise required her to launch herself high into the air and bend her knees until her feet almost hit her thighs.

Sumo squats with oblique twists came next. Karina assumed a wide-legged stance for this one and bent her knees. With her hands behind her head, when she stood up once more, she raised her knee and turned her torso towards it.

In the fourth clip, Karina got into a plank position and then tapped each shoulder with her opposite hand. After that, she got on her hands and knees for a ser of glute kickbacks. And in the sixth and final video of the series, Karina tackled a set of toe-touch crunches. She lay on her back for this exercise and extended her legs into the air. Then she raised her torso as she stretched her hands toward her toes.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times, as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans called her their fitness inspiration.

“You are my body goals,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Would you say it’s as much or more the diet that give you your definition than the exercise?”

Karina hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing.

“Love your workouts! You look amazing!” another wrote.

“I love incorporating these basic movements into my workouts too!” a third Instagram user added

Karina’s dog got some attention as well since the furry white pup was seen in three of the clips in the series.

“I can’t lie I had to watch them twice just for the pup! You two are adorable,” a fourth wrote.