Veronica Bielik Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny String Bikini

Polish model Veronica Bielik heated up her Instagram page Saturday with a spicy snapshot that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiny string bikini.

Veronica’s post was a single photo that saw her standing outside on a staircase near a white wall. She did not indicate where she was or when the picture was taken, other than indicating it was a throwback. That being said, she was at the bottom of the staircase, and not much else beside it and the wall could be seen. A part of blue sky was visible in one corner of the image, but the snap was all about Veronica’s fabulous body in the two-piece number.

What little of the the model’s swimsuit that could be seen was red. Straps crisscrossed over her back, and the bottoms were a small thong that showed off plenty of skin.

The photo captured Veronica from behind. She turned her body at a slight side angle, giving her fans an incredible view of her backside. She appeared to have just come from swimming, as beads of water were on her skin and her wet hair was slicked back. She looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a flirty look while holding one hand near her lips. She stood with one hip to the side, putting her perky booty and toned thighs on display. The pose highlighted her slender waist. In addition, her shapely back and shoulders were prominent.

Veronica let her natural beauty shine through as she appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup-free.

The post has been sitting on her page for just a few hours and has already racked up more than 96,000 likes from her followers.

Hundreds of Instagram users flocked to the comments section to rave over how spectacular she looked.

“You’re so gorgeous and stunning You have big beautiful eyes and a wonderful body Much appreciated Happy Weekend!!” one admirer gushed.

“Beautiful absolutely beautiful lovely and stunning,” a second fan wrote.

“”Suns out buns out What a gorgeous photo of a first class woman. You always make our day brighter Enjoy your weekend,” commented a third follower.

“God knew what he was doing stunning,” quipped a fourth admirer.

With her charming smile, pretty face and fit physique, Veronica knows how to get the attention of her 2.8 million followers. She shares pictures of her looking incredible everything from sexy dresses to workout apparel, and her fans seem to love seeing her in just about everything she puts on her body.