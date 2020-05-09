‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Plans To Divorce Husband Rob Giles After 10 Years Of Marriage

Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone is ending her decade-long marriage to Rob Giles.

According to Hollywood Life, Scorsone signed a petition to divorce Giles on Friday, May 8. The divorce proceedings have already been issued to a commissioner, Kimberly Dotson. During their marriage, the pair had three children together — Eliza, 7; Paloma Michaela “Pippa,” 3; and Arwen Lucinda “Lucky,” 5 months. Neither Scorsone nor Giles has shared what caused the split, though a rep for the couple did release a statement regarding their separation with the outlet.

“Caterina and Rob have separated,” the statement read. “They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love.”

Throughout their marriage, Scorsone has been private about her relationship. While she doesn’t delve into details regarding her partner, Giles has made sporadic cameos on her Instagram page. However, Scorsone often mentions Giles in posts about their children. Most recently, she shared that she and Giles picked out their third daughter’s middle name together. Back in December 2019, People Magazine reported Scorsone gushed about Arwen shortly after she gave birth to her and Giles’ new bundle of joy.

“Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Since news of their separation broke, Scorsone has remained positive on social media. She recently shared a poem with her millions of Instagram followers. The poem discussed the importance of finding joy in life, even if it seems difficult at first.

Giles and Scorsone married in Toronto, Canada back in 2009. Scorsone is most known for her role as neurosurgeon Amelia Shepard on Grey’s. She was first introduced on Grey’s spinoff, Private Practice, as Derek Shepard’s (Patrick Dempsey) sister and the sister-in-law of Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh).

Once Private Practice ended in 2013, Scorsone went to reprise her character on Grey’s Anatomy, when she moved in with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Scorsone has been on the medical drama ever since, which recently wrapped up Season 16. She was pregnant with all three of her children while filming both shows. Prior to her long-running role, Scorsone appeared in films like 2010’s Edge of Darkness.

As for Giles, he is most known for being a band member in The Rescues. Giles has also worked with The Police and had a solo music career. He currently works as a writer for fellow Shondaland show, Station 19.